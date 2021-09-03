Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

