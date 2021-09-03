Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $9.28 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Serum has a market capitalization of $464.03 million and $638.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for $9.28 or 0.00018363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00792710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046695 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

