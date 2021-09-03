Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading Down 1.1%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.07. 349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water, and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Dee Valley Water.

