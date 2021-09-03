Sfmg LLC Acquires 10,607 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 109,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

