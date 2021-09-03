Sfmg LLC Acquires 3,565 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,409,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

