Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 997.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 649,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.