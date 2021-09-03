Sfmg LLC Buys 30,704 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

