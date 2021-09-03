Sfmg LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.06. 8,219,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

