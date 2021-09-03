Sfmg LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

