Sfmg LLC Sells 34,014 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.