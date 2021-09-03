Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.21.

SCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SCL stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$360.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

