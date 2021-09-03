Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,791.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $26,791.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00013248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00155345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.07806532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,177.73 or 0.99973798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.08 or 0.00817041 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

