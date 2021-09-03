Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,554.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,497. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,511.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.17. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.