Shopping Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.52 or 0.00145320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $68.89 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00154848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.40 or 0.07940966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.35 or 1.00066253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00821812 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,075 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

