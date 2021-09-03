Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rises By 18.5%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ACOR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

