Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Drops By 17.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

AMTX opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

