Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Grows By 15.8%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

AGIO opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.