Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Drops By 17.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 9,540,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on API. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of API opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -88.32 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

