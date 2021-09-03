Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Declines By 17.8%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

