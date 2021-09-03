Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 16.8%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,162 shares of company stock worth $3,587,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.