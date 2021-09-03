Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Declines By 17.1%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 531,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,360 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

