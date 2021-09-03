Showcase Achieves Market Capitalization of $506,122.94 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $506,122.94 and $110,650.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00140737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00165133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.90 or 0.07858113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.18 or 0.99747719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00816102 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.