Showcase Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $958,011.05 and approximately $67,847.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00153504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.78 or 0.07724077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.71 or 0.98823757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.59 or 0.00819982 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

