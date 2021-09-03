SHPING (SHPING) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 57.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 97.8% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $98,642.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

