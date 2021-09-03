SHPING Trading Up 89.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 63% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 89.5% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $72,719.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

