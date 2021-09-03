Shyft Network (SHFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.83 Million

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $103.83 million and $180,991.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

