Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 1,910,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 387.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

