SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $665,569.76

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $665,569.76 and $3,538.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,736.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.09 or 0.07899768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00422939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.88 or 0.01429291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.75 or 0.00709240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.59 or 0.00612395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00355021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005982 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,390,932 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.