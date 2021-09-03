Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Signature Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $263.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

