Signature Chain (SIGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,872.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00787741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00046547 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.