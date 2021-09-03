Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 68.9% over the last three years.

SIG stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. 1,113,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,834. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

