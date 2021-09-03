Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $94.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE SIG opened at $85.26 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.08. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 136.0% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.