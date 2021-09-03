Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,319 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. 5,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

