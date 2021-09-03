Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 1,006,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 779,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSPK. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

