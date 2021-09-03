Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $212,043.10 and approximately $333.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,006,238 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

