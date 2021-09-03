Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce sales of $8.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $8.20 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $44.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.16 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $929.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

