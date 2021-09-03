SingularityDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.36 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 80.7% against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $92.56 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00009044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00792710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046695 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,249,675 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

