SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

