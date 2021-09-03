SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading 4.5% Higher

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.90. 4,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

