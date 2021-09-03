SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Trading 2.4% Higher

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.76. 2,566,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,760,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

