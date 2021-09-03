Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

