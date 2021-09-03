SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $456,137.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,784.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.83 or 0.07852396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00394044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.96 or 0.01366471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00138269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00605314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00525370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00344498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005794 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

