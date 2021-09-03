SmartKey Hits Market Capitalization of $51.16 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $51.16 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

