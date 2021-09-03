Smartshare (SSP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $298,661.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $298,661.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00115226 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

