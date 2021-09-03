Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

