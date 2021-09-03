Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smartsheet traded as high as $85.60 and last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 10761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

