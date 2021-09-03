Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 18.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.28. 110,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.