Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $11,600,977.20 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total value of $11,600,977.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,067,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $6,096,519.87.

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.04 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

