Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $11,600,977.20 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total value of $11,600,977.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,067,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $6,096,519.87.
Shares of SNOW traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.04 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.