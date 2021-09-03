So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 8,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 829,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
