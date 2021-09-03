So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 8,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 829,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

