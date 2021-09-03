So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $591.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in So-Young International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of So-Young International worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

